Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

