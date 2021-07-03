PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE PCI opened at $22.47 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.