Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.62.

SHLS opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

