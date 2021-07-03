Piper Sandler Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $288.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

