PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

