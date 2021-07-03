Playcent Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $78,449.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.00 or 0.00757222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,165,203 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

