Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $135.30 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.