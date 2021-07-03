Polis Market Capitalization Achieves $825,123.42 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $825,123.42 and approximately $100.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.19 or 0.01456902 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.