PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.17

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $493,903.58 and approximately $72,602.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

