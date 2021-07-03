PotCoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $11,072.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.55 or 0.06399438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.33 or 0.01458145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00403457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00164744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.00620172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00418329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00339762 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,372,066 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

