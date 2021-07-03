Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Precision Drilling worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

