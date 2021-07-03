Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 469,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.