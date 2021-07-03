Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

