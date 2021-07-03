Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

PRGS stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

