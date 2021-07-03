Prometeus Price Reaches $12.23 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $201.21 million and $5.41 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00035388 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 443.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

