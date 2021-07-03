Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 89.9% in June

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the May 31st total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.