ProximaX Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $105,800.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.37 or 1.00054810 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.