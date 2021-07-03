Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

