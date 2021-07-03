Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.92 million, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

