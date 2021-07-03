Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Terex worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

TEX stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.