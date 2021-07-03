Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.