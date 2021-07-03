Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

