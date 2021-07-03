Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,973 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Prudential Financial worth $285,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,939. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

