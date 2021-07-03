Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,775 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.