Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

