Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StoneX Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $474,423.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,665.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

