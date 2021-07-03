Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 29,958 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 369,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.59 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

