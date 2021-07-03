Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $46.48 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

