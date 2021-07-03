Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $62.76 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $62,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $435,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 189,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $551.83 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

