Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,689 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $474.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

