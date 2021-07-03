Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $7,699.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00169739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.37 or 1.00214906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

