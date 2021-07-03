Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.52

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 2988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.