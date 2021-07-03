Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

GZPFY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 10,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.18. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

