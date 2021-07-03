Public Storage’s (PSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.20.

PSA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.47. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

