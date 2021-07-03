Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.25 on Friday. Puma has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

