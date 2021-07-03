Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (CVE:RUF.UN)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

