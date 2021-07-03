Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.