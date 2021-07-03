Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.