Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

PVAC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

