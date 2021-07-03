Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

CDEV opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

