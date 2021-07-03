Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Raised by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE:QSR opened at C$79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.50.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.