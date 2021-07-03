Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreased by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

C stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

