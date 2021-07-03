Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $446.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.44. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $304.84 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

