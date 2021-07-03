QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.49 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

