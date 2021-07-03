QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,110 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 332,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.