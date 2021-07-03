QS Investors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

