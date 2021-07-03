QS Investors LLC Invests $217,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

