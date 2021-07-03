QS Investors LLC Invests $219,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

