QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

