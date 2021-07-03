QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

HSIC stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.